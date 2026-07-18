Sir Garfield Sobers passes away aged 89, tributes pour in from cricketing world

Sir Garfield Sobers, widely regarded as one of cricket's greatest all-rounders, died at his home in Barbados on Friday, July 17, at the age of 89, bringing an end to one of the sport's most celebrated careers.

Confirming the news, Cricket West Indies paid tribute to the legendary cricketer on X, writing, "A great innings has come to an end. In our hearts, now and forever, Sir Garfield Sobers."

Sobers represented the West Indies in 93 Test matches between 1954 and 1974, scoring 8,032 runs at an average of 57.78, including 26 centuries. He also claimed 235 Test wickets, establishing himself as one of the game's finest all-rounders. His rare ability to bowl left-arm fast-medium, orthodox spin and wrist spin, coupled with his exceptional fielding, made him one of cricket's most complete players.

One of the defining moments of his career came in 1958 when he scored an unbeaten 365 against Pakistan, then the highest individual score in Test cricket. The record stood for 36 years before being surpassed in 1994.

Sobers added another historic milestone in 1968 while playing county cricket for Nottinghamshire, becoming the first cricketer to hit six sixes in a single over in first-class cricket against Glamorgan spinner Malcolm Nash. He also became the first player in Australia to complete the coveted season double of 1,000 runs and 50 wickets.

His contribution to the sport was recognised with a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 1975. He was later named one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the 20th Century in 2000. The ICC's highest individual honour in men's cricket, the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, continues to bear his name.

Tributes poured in from across the cricketing world following the announcement.

Former India captain Virat Kohli described Sobers as one of the sport's greatest figures, posting on X: "Cricket has lost one of its greatest. Rest in peace, Sir Garfield Sobers. Your legacy will inspire generations."

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara also paid an emotional tribute on Instagram, calling Sobers the Caribbean side's greatest player.

"Our greatest player has left us. My deepest condolences to every member of his family who stood by him and gave him the strength he needed when he needed it most. May they find comfort and peace during this incredibly difficult time. Rest easy, legend. Your legacy will never be forgotten," Lara wrote.

Sobers' death marks the end of an era for world cricket, with players, administrators and fans remembering a career that redefined the role of an all-rounder and left a lasting impact on the game.