Smriti Mandhana becomes first woman cricketer to cross 11,000 international runs

Smriti Mandhana became the first woman cricketer to reach 11,000 international runs during India's Asian Games title clash against Sri Lanka, adding another milestone to an already record-filled career.

Mandhana produced a commanding innings in the final, scoring 79 off 45 balls with five fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 175.56. Her knock helped India post 216/3 after winning the toss and opting to bat.

The left-hander is already the leading run-scorer in women's T20Is, with 4,867 runs from 179 matches, including two centuries and 37 fifties. She has also scored 5,411 runs in 120 ODIs, with 14 centuries and 35 fifties.

In Test cricket, Mandhana has accumulated 788 runs in nine matches at an average of 52.53, including two centuries and five fifties.

Across 308 international matches, she now has 11,066 runs and 18 centuries, making her the highest run-scorer and century-maker in women's international cricket.

Mandhana set the tone for India's innings with a 99-run opening partnership with Shafali Verma. Shafali contributed 48 off 29 balls, hitting three fours and three sixes.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored 19 off 17 balls before being dismissed, but Richa Ghosh provided the late acceleration India needed. The wicketkeeper-batter remained unbeaten on 49 off just 22 deliveries, striking six fours and three sixes to take India to 216/3.