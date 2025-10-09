Smriti Mandhana breaks 28-year-old record, sets new mark for most ODI runs in a calendar year

India’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has rewritten the record books, breaking a 28-year-old milestone in women’s cricket by scoring the most runs in a calendar year in One-Day Internationals.

The stylish left-hander achieved the feat during India’s third match against South Africa in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup, where she scored 23 runs to take her tally to 982 runs in 17 matches at an average of 57.76. With this, she went past former Australian captain Belinda Clark’s long-standing record of 970 runs from 16 matches, set back in 1997.

Mandhana reached the historic milestone with a towering six off the first ball of the eighth over in the 3rd match against South Africa. Her tally for the year includes four centuries and three fifties, scored at an impressive strike rate of 112.22.

However, her form in the ongoing World Cup has been below par so far, managing only 54 runs in three matches at an average of 18.00. Despite that, her overall performance through the season remains one of the most prolific in women’s ODI history.

Mandhana’s record-breaking year adds to an already glittering list of achievements. She holds the record for the fastest century by an Indian in 50-over cricket, reaching the landmark in just 50 balls against Australia earlier this year. She has now scored 13 ODI centuries, equalling New Zealand’s Suzie Bates and closing in on Australia’s Meg Lanning, who leads with 15.

Adding further to her list of firsts, Mandhana is also the only Indian woman to score back-to-back ODI centuries twice in her career her recent 117 against Australia being pivotal in India’s 102-run victory.

As India continues its World Cup journey, Mandhana’s consistency and match-winning prowess reinforce her status as one of the premier batters in world cricket and a central figure in India’s rise on the global stage.