India's tennis sensation, Sumit Nagal, faced a potential setback in his preparations for Wimbledon 2024 as he struggled to secure a UK visa appointment. However, a timely plea on social media turned the tide in his favor, ensuring his participation in the prestigious tournament.

On Monday, Nagal took to social media, specifically X (formerly Twitter), to appeal to the UK visa authority for an appointment after encountering difficulties in obtaining one. The 26-year-old, slated to represent India in Wimbledon, expressed his concerns, igniting a swift response from the authorities.

Following Nagal's plea, the UK visa authority expedited the process, promptly granting him the much-needed appointment. Expressing gratitude, Nagal acknowledged the Deputy High Commissioner of British High Commission in India, Christian Scott, the British High Commission in India, and VFSGlobal for their prompt assistance.

"Thank You Christian Scott mam, British High Commission in India, and VFSGlobal for your swift response on my UK visa appointment request. Really appreciate your help!" Nagal expressed his gratitude on Twitter, signaling a successful resolution to his visa predicament.

Nagal's recent rise in the tennis world adds significance to his participation in Wimbledon 2024. Achieving a new career-high men's singles ranking of 80 in the latest ATP Rankings, released just on Monday, underscores his promising trajectory in the sport.

His stellar performance in the Monte Carlo Masters contributed significantly to his ascent in the rankings. Nagal's journey in the tournament saw him defeating formidable opponents, including Italy's Matteo Arnald, marking a historic victory as the first Indian to win an ATP Masters 1000 match on clay since the series' inception in 1990.

Despite a valiant effort, Nagal faced defeat against seventh seed Holger Rune in the second round, concluding his campaign in the tournament. Nevertheless, his commendable performance resulted in a notable rise of 13 spots in the ATP Rankings, solidifying his status as a rising star in the tennis world.

Nagal's resilience and determination, coupled with the support garnered from social media and swift action from authorities, underscore the spirit of sportsmanship and collaboration driving his journey towards Wimbledon 2024.