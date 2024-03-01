In a Test series bursting with promising debuts, Dhruv Jurel's standout performances have ignited comparisons to cricketing legend MS Dhoni, prompting a reflective commentary from cricket luminaries Sunil Gavaskar and Sourav Ganguly.

Amidst the debut of four Indian youngsters, Jurel's arrival on the international stage proved most striking. Following the impressive displays of his contemporaries Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, and Akash Deep, Jurel's steely knocks in a Test match elevated him to the forefront of discussions. His twin innings of resolve on challenging pitches left an indelible mark on the series, earning praise from none other than Sunil Gavaskar, who likened him to the iconic former Indian captain, MS Dhoni.

Gavaskar's comparison, made during the fourth Test as Jurel notched a composed half-century, emphasized the youngster's calm demeanor and astute game awareness, reminiscent of Dhoni's early career traits. While acknowledging the uniqueness of Dhoni's legacy, Gavaskar's endorsement of Jurel as 'another MSD in the making' underscored the budding talent's potential to carve his own path to greatness.

Echoing Gavaskar's sentiments, former BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly lauded Jurel's Test heroics but urged caution against premature comparisons. Ganguly highlighted Dhoni's evolution over 15 years into an icon of the game, emphasizing the need for patience in Jurel's development.

"Dhruv Jurel... what a Test match he had under pressure on a difficult wicket," remarked Ganguly. "MS Dhoni is in a different league. Jurel has talent; there's no doubt about it. But it took MS Dhoni 15 years to be Dhoni. So let him play."

Jurel's pivotal contributions in the Ranchi Test exemplified his mettle under pressure. His gritty partnerships, first with Kuldeep Yadav and later with Shubman Gill, rescued India from precarious situations and steered them to victory.