Sourav Ganguly named head coach of Pretoria Capitals ahead of SA20

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been appointed head coach of Pretoria Capitals for the upcoming SA20 season, beginning December 26. This marks Ganguly’s first stint as head coach in franchise cricket, as he replaces former England batter Jonathan Trott.

The Capitals, who finished runners-up in the league’s inaugural edition, have struggled in recent seasons. They ended fifth in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 campaigns, missing the playoffs on both occasions. The franchise will now look to Ganguly’s leadership to revive its fortunes.

Ganguly brings extensive cricketing experience to the role. He previously served as mentor of the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (2019) and later became president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), a position he held until 2022. He also headed the Cricket Association of Bengal between 2015 and 2019.

His appointment ties in with his current role as Director of Cricket at JSW, co-owners of both Delhi Capitals and Pretoria Capitals, signalling the group’s intent to strengthen its presence in the SA20.

The immediate test for Ganguly will be the SA20 player auction on September 9, where Pretoria Capitals are expected to make significant moves to reshape their squad under his guidance.