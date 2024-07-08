Former India captain Sourav Ganguly celebrates his 52nd birthday today, marking another milestone in a career that has profoundly influenced Indian cricket. Known for his aggressive leadership and elegant left-handed batting, Ganguly's impact extends far beyond his playing days.

Ganguly's journey in international cricket began with a memorable debut at Lord's in 1996, where he scored a century. He quickly established himself as a formidable opener in ODIs, forming a legendary partnership with Sachin Tendulkar.

As captain, Ganguly led India through tumultuous times, taking charge after the match-fixing scandal of 2000. Under his leadership, India reached new heights, including the finals of the 2000 ICC Knockout Trophy and the 2003 World Cup. His tenure saw memorable victories, such as the 2001 Border-Gavaskar Trophy win against Australia and the dramatic Natwest Trophy triumph in 2002, famously celebrated with Ganguly waving his shirt on the Lord's balcony.

Ganguly's career wasn't without controversies, notably his public spat with coach Greg Chappell in 2005-06. However, he fought back into the team, demonstrating his resilience.

In his 113 Tests and 311 ODIs, Ganguly amassed 18,575 runs across all formats. His leadership record stands at 97 wins in 195 matches across formats.

Post-retirement, Ganguly has continued to influence the cricket administration. He served as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal and the BCCI, pushing for innovations like day-night Test matches in India.

As Ganguly enters his 52nd year, his legacy as a player, captain, and administrator continues to shape Indian cricket.