Cricketing history was made at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground as South Africa clinched their first ICC Men’s title in 27 years, defeating Australia by five wickets in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025. The victory marks a watershed moment for the Proteas, whose last major ICC triumph came in 1998 during the ICC KnockOut Trophy.

Chasing a competitive target of 282 runs, South Africa wrapped up the win on the fourth morning, with Kyle Verreynne stroking the winning runs. The triumph came on the back of a gritty batting performance led by Aiden Markram, who scored a majestic 136 and was named Player of the Match.

Markram Anchors Proteas with a Match-Winning Masterclass

Displaying exceptional poise under pressure, Markram’s knock was the backbone of South Africa’s chase. He expertly weathered Australia’s hostile pace attack and maintained composure even as wickets fell at the other end. Despite being dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for 136, just six runs short of the target, Markram had already laid the foundation for victory. His dismissal was met with a standing ovation from the crowd at Lord’s — a tribute to his match-defining effort.

Rabada Runs Riot Through Australian Batting Order

Equally influential was pacer Kagiso Rabada, who delivered a devastating performance with the ball, claiming 9 wickets across both innings. His express pace and pinpoint accuracy dismantled the Australian batting line-up, reaffirming his status as one of world cricket’s elite fast bowlers.

Notably, both Markram and Rabada — teammates in South Africa’s 2014 Under-19 World Cup winning side — played pivotal roles in scripting this long-awaited triumph.

Australia’s Resistance Falls Short

Despite resistance from Australia’s world-class bowling unit — including Mitchell Starc (3/66) and Pat Cummins (1/59) — the Proteas maintained control. Starc’s fiery spell on the final morning briefly sparked hope with the dismissal of Tristan Stubbs (8), while Cummins removed skipper Temba Bavuma (66), but South Africa’s momentum remained undeterred.

Australia’s batting lineup, which included stalwarts Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, struggled to convert starts into impactful scores. On a Day 4 pitch offering less assistance, their first innings total proved insufficient.

A Landmark Achievement for South African Cricket

With this victory, South Africa not only break their ICC title drought but also join New Zealand and Australia in the elite club of WTC champions. The moment was especially sweet following their T20 World Cup final heartbreak in 2024 against India.

Final Score Summary:

Target: 282

Result: South Africa won by 5 wickets

Player of the Match: Aiden Markram – 136

Key Bowler: Kagiso Rabada – 9 wickets

Playing XIs:

South Africa XI:

Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Australia XI:

Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood