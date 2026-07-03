South Africa's Shabnim Ismail becomes first woman to claim 50 Women's T20 World Cup wickets

South Africa pace bowler Shabnim Ismail became the first player to take 50 wickets in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, reaching the milestone during her side's semi-final against England at The Oval on July 2.

The 37-year-old achieved the feat in her 38th appearance in the tournament, dismissing England opener Amy Jones with the first ball of her opening spell to claim her landmark 50th wicket.

Ismail, who needed just one wicket before the match to set the record, finished with two wickets to take her overall tally to 51, extending her lead as the competition's highest wicket-taker. Australia's Megan Schutt is second on the all-time list with 48 wickets, followed by Ellyse Perry (44), England's Anya Shrubsole (41) and South Africa's Marizanne Kapp (39).

Despite Ismail's historic achievement, South Africa's campaign ended after a 40-run defeat to England in the second semi-final.

England recovered from an early batting setback before captain Nat Sciver-Brunt led the hosts with an influential all-round display. The bowlers then produced another disciplined performance to seal victory and book a place in the final.

The hosts will now face Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final at Lord's on Sunday. England have remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and are one win away from maintaining their record of never losing a Women's World Cup, in either the ODI or T20 format, while hosting the competition.