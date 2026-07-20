Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win first FIFA World Cup title

Spain won their maiden FIFA World Cup title after defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 in an absorbing final that was decided in extra time at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 19.

Substitute Ferran Torres emerged as the hero, scoring in the 106th minute to seal a historic victory for Spain, who dominated the contest throughout but had to wait until extra time to find the breakthrough.

Torres capitalised on a loose ball inside the penalty area at the start of the second period of extra time and fired a left-footed shot beneath the crossbar, finally beating Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who had kept his side in the game with a string of outstanding saves.

Spain controlled possession for most of the match and created numerous chances, while Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, struggled to create opportunities. Spain registered 15 shots in regulation time, while Argentina failed to attempt a single shot before the match entered extra time.

Argentina's task became even more difficult in second-half stoppage time when midfielder Enzo Fernández was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for a reckless challenge on Spain defender Pau Cubarsí. Reduced to 10 men, the defending champions managed to force extra time but were eventually undone by Torres' decisive strike.

Martínez produced one of the finest goalkeeping performances in a World Cup final, making 10 saves — the highest ever recorded in a World Cup final — including a spectacular stop to deny Lamine Yamal's curling free-kick late in regulation.

The victory also made Spain the first country to simultaneously hold both the men's and women's FIFA World Cup titles.

The final brought the curtain down on the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. A total of 104 matches were played during the tournament, which produced a record 308 goals.

The showpiece event attracted a host of global celebrities from sports and entertainment, including football legends David Beckham, Kaká, Didier Drogba and Zinedine Zidane, NBA stars Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, tennis champions Serena Williams and Carlos Alcaraz, and Hollywood actors Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise and Cillian Murphy.

The closing ceremony featured a performance by Post Malone, while FIFA's first-ever Super Bowl-style halftime show included performances by Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, BTS, Burna Boy and others.

US President Donald Trump attended the final and took part in the trophy presentation after Spain lifted the World Cup trophy, ending Argentina's reign as world champions.