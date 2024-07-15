Spain secured their fourth European Championship title, defeating England 2-1 in a thrilling final at Berlin's Olympiastadion. The Spanish team maintained their unbeaten run throughout the tournament, culminating in a hard-fought victory that showcased their tactical prowess and resilience.

Nico Williams broke the deadlock early in the second half, capitalising on excellent build-up play by Lamine Yamal. England's Cole Palmer equalised in the 73rd minute with a long-range effort, briefly rekindling hopes for the Three Lions.

However, Spain's substitute Mikel Oyarzabal delivered the decisive blow in the 86th minute, scoring from close range to seal the win. The goal withstood a VAR check for offside, confirming Spain's triumph.

Throughout the match, Spain dominated possession, controlling 65% of the ball and creating five significant scoring opportunities. Their tactical approach and ability to maintain pressure proved crucial in securing the victory.

For England, the loss marks another heartbreaking finish in a major tournament final, extending their wait for international silverware. Despite a valiant effort, particularly in the latter stages of the game, they were ultimately outmanoeuvred by the Spanish side.