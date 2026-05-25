Spain leave out all Real Madrid players from 2026 World Cup squad

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente on May 25 named a 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with teenage star Lamine Yamal leading the selections in a historic squad announcement that excludes every Real Madrid player.

The absence of any Real Madrid footballer marks the first time Spain have named a World Cup squad without representation from the club, signalling a major transition in the national side following their Euro 2024 triumph.

Despite fitness concerns surrounding Yamal, Nico Williams and Mikel Merino, De la Fuente said all three are expected to be fit for Spain’s opening Group H match against Cape Verde on June 15 in Atlanta.

“We’re very calm. I have no doubt they’ll be ready for the first game,” De la Fuente said during the squad announcement in Madrid.

Spain head into the tournament as one of the favourites after winning Euro 2024 and will aim to improve on their round-of-16 exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. They have also been drawn alongside Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in the group stage.

The squad has a strong FC Barcelona presence, including Yamal, Pedri, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Pau Cubarsi and Ferran Torres. David Raya and Rodri also retained their places.

Among the high-profile omissions are veteran defender Dani Carvajal, centre-back Robin Le Normand and defender Dean Huijsen. Midfielder Fermin Lopez was ruled out with a broken foot.

De la Fuente also praised Carvajal and former captain Alvaro Morata for their contribution to Spain’s recent success.

“They’ve left an unforgettable legacy,” he said. “But the generation behind them are perfectly prepared.”

Spain will play warm-up matches against Iraq and Peru before beginning their World Cup campaign in the United States.