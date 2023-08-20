Spain won their first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup after they defeated England 1-0 in the final match played in Australia's Sydney on August 20.

In the historic match at Sydney Stadium in Australia, both sides competed in their first Women's World Cup final. But Spain, playing in just their third Women's World Cup, ended up grabbing the cup.

Spain had the most of the ball in the first 45 minutes of the match as they got a solid start. Olga Carmona of the Spanish squad scored the first goal in the 29th minute with a strong effort that surpassed England custodian Mary Earps and into the net.

Just one minute of additional time was given after 45 minutes of regular play. England had already established themselves as a serious foe but failed to equalize the score by halftime.

In the 68th minute, Spain was given a penalty kick after it was determined that England's Keira Walsh touched the ball with her hand. Jenni Hermoso of Spain took the shot, which Earps easily blocked.

After 76 minutes, Lauren James nearly tied the game with a strong shot that Cata Coll saved with one hand and sent flying over the top bar.

After the conclusion of the regular game, there was an additional 13 minutes of play was given. Spain was still in first place and after the final whistle, they won the first Women's World Cup.