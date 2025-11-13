Spooked by Islamabad blast, Lankan players want out; SLC, PCB say series on

The deadly suicide bombing in Islamabad on November 11 that killed at least 12 people and injured 27 outside a court has spooked the visiting Sri Lankan cricket team, with several players and support staff reportedly asking to return home ahead of the remaining matches of the ongoing ODI series in Pakistan. The explosion took place in the high-security area between Islamabad and Rawalpindi where the matches are being held raising fresh concerns about the safety of international teams touring Pakistan.

According to sources, at least eight members of the Sri Lankan contingent expressed their wish to leave before the second ODI in Rawalpindi, citing safety concerns after the blast. The situation has drawn comparisons to the 2009 Lahore attack on the Sri Lankan team, which had halted international cricket in Pakistan for almost a decade.

Addressing players concerns, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement:

“Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was informed by the team management this morning that several members of the national team currently touring Pakistan have requested to return home, citing safety concerns. Following this development, SLC immediately engaged with the players and assured them that all such concerns are being duly addressed in close coordination with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of every member of the touring party.”

SLC has directed the team to continue the tour as planned, citing assurances from the PCB and local authorities. The board said it would send replacements if any players or staff leave against directives and that such cases would be formally reviewed.

PCB chairman and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi thanked the Sri Lankan team for deciding to stay. “Grateful to the Sri Lankan team for their decision to continue the Pakistan tour. The spirit of sportsmanship and solidarity shines bright,” Naqvi said on social media. He also met the players at their Islamabad hotel on Wednesday to assure them of their safety.

Following the departure of several Sri Lankan players, the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI series has been rescheduled. The two teams were set to play the second ODI in Rawalpindi on Thursday, November 13, but the match has been moved to November 14. The third ODI, originally scheduled for November 15, will now be played on November 16.

Pakistan won the first ODI by six runs on November 10. The series will be followed by a T20 tri-series involving Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe from November 17 to 29.