Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on August 3 lauded the commendable growth of sports in the North-Eastern region of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Anurag Thakur said that over the past nine years, the focus on sports in the North-Eastern region has witnessed a remarkable transformation.Thakur acknowledged the shift from the 'Look East Policy' to the 'Act East Policy,' which has given special emphasis and impetus to sports infrastructure in the region.

As part of this commitment, two Khelo India centers are being established in each district of the Northeast, further bolstering the sports ecosystem and encouraging young athletes to pursue their dreams. The Minister revealed that 227 Khelo India centers have already been set up in the North Eastern States, fostering a conducive environment for sporting talents to flourish.

Not stopping there, the government is currently undertaking 75 projects related to sporting activities, worth a staggering 520 crore rupees, to enhance the sports infrastructure in the North East region.