The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has granted financial assistance to wrestler Bajrang Punia and extended the tenure of his strength and conditioning coach, Kazi Kiron Mustafa Hasan, until the culmination of May. This decision comes despite Punia's recent setback in the trials for the Asian Championships and the Asian Olympic Qualifiers, where he failed to secure a top-four finish in the 65kg category, thus missing immediate contention for the Paris Olympics this year.

The Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) approved Punia's proposal for financial aid without specifying the exact amount, emphasizing its commitment to supporting athletes striving for excellence. Additionally, the extension of Kazi Kiron Mustafa Hasan's services highlights the Ministry's dedication to providing comprehensive support to athletes, irrespective of their immediate competitive circumstances.

Under the selection criteria, athletes must secure a top-four position in their respective Olympic weight categories to contend for a spot in the final selection trials, where they will face off against quota winners to determine India's representatives at the Games.

Despite Punia's current situation, another wrestler, Vinesh Phogat, has kept herself in contention in the 53kg category by clinching a top-four finish in the recent trials. Phogat has also qualified for the Asian qualifiers in the 50kg division, demonstrating India's depth and talent in wrestling.

In addition to Punia's assistance, the MOC has also approved financial support for Commonwealth Games champion table tennis player Sreeja Akula. Sreeja, who secured the mixed doubles gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham alongside veteran Sharath Kamal, will undergo training in Chinese Taipei under the guidance of coach Liu Jun-Lin for a period of 12 days. During her stay, she will engage in sparring sessions with various paddlers at the club, further enhancing her preparation for the upcoming Olympics.