The Ministry of Sports has communicated to the Wrestling Federation of India on January 21 that in view of the Government's decision to appoint an Oversight Committe to investigate the various allegations raised by athletes against the Federation, WFI will suspend all ongoing activities with immediate effect, unless the Oversight Committee is formally appointed and takes over the day to day functioning of WFI.

In view of the direction to suspend all activities immediately, the Sports Ministry has asked WFI to also cancel the ongoing Ranking Tournament in Gonda, UP. The Ministry has directed WFI to return the entry fees charged to participants for the ongoing event.

In yet another decision, the Sports Ministry has issued an order to suspend the Assistant Secretary of WFI, Shri. Vinod Tomar, with immediate effect, to ensure proper functioning of WFI.