The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports on February 3 suspended the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) following significant irregularities in their election procedures. The move comes after the PCI announced elections almost two months after the expiry of the previous Executive Committee's term, a violation of both their constitution and the Sports Code.

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), recognized as the National Sports Federation (NSF) for Para-sports in the country, had its last elections in September 2019. However, due to legal complications, the results were not declared until January 31, 2020, marking the end of the four-year term of the Executive Committee.

The Sports Ministry pointed out that the PCI's decision to hold elections on March 28, 2024, violates both its constitution and the Sports Code, which mandates elections at least one month before the expiry of office bearers' terms. The intentional delay in the conduct of elections led to the suspension.

As per the government circular and the Sports Code, failure to hold elections as prescribed in the constitution or non-compliance with government guidelines are grounds for suspension. The Ministry emphasized the importance of upholding good governance and accountability standards in sports federations.

Considering the intentional delay by the PCI and the necessity of adhering to the Sports Code, the Government has suspended the recognition of PCI with immediate effect until further orders. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has been directed to coordinate with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to form an Ad Hoc Committee. This committee will oversee the operations of the PCI and conduct free, fair, and transparent elections in accordance with the Sports Code.

The suspension affects the PCI's role as both an NPC (National Paralympic Committee) and an NSF for certain disciplines. The Ad Hoc Committee is expected to safeguard the interests of Indian para-sportspersons and para-sports disciplines during this transitional period.