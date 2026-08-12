Sports Ministry suspends Table Tennis Federation of India over governance failures

The Sports Ministry on August 12 suspended the recognition of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) over governance-related violations, directing the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to establish an interim arrangement to run the sport in the country.

The decision came after the TTFI failed to hold its organisational elections within the stipulated timeframe. The Ministry also rejected the federation's response to a show-cause notice issued over the delay.

Under the interim arrangement, the IOA will work with the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) to establish a regulatory mechanism, including an ad-hoc committee, until the TTFI puts a compliant governance structure in place.

The Ministry's order said the IOA, in consultation with the ITTF, would take the necessary steps to constitute the temporary arrangement and oversee the administration of table tennis during the period of suspension.

The move is the latest setback for the TTFI, which has faced a series of disputes over its administration and internal functioning in recent years. The federation is currently headed by Meghna Ahlawat, its first woman president.

The TTFI was also embroiled in a selection dispute involving India's leading paddler Manika Batra ahead of the Asian Games this year. Batra had questioned the composition of the selection committee after being named among the reserves for India's squad for the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

She alleged that the federation had violated its own Constitution by allowing a nine-member selection committee to make the final decision, despite the relevant provision limiting such a committee to seven members. Batra later withdrew her challenge, saying she wanted to protect her mental peace.

The federation has faced administrative intervention before. In 2022, its functioning came under scrutiny following an internal dispute. More recently, then Secretary General Kamlesh Mehta was suspended by the TTFI over alleged financial irregularities and unauthorised decisions. The Delhi High Court subsequently overturned the suspension and took note of factionalism within the federation.

Recognition of a national sports federation is contingent on compliance with the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011. The code lays down requirements concerning elections, tenure of office-bearers and other aspects of governance.

The TTFI will remain without recognition until it restores a governance structure that meets the required norms. Table tennis in India will meanwhile be administered through the interim mechanism put in place by the IOA in coordination with the ITTF.