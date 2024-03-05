Sri Lanka's squad selection strategy for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in June leans towards experienced players, as confirmed by Chief Selector Upul Tharanga. The decision follows the recent recall of seasoned wicket-keeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella for the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh, indicating a preference for proven skills over youthful potential.

Tharanga emphasized the importance of a wicket-taking option in T20s, citing the selection of Jeffrey Vandersay over emerging talent Dunith Wellalage. The chief selector highlighted Vandersay's attacking prowess in the T20 format, a crucial factor leading up to the World Cup.

The selection committee faced deliberations concerning Viyaskanth and Jeffrey, with differing opinions. Ultimately, Tharanga explained the decision to opt for experience, considering the imminent T20 World Cup and the uncertainties surrounding the readiness of Viyaskanth for such a high-stakes tournament.

Addressing the need for a top-order batsman following injuries to Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera, Tharanga revealed the committee's evaluation of young talents such as Shevon Daniel and Lasith Croospulle. However, the selection leaned towards the more seasoned option of Dickwella, based on his experience and readiness for the T20 World Cup.

While acknowledging the talent of young players like Daniel, Tharanga emphasized the importance of strategic player development. He suggested that players like Daniel could potentially play for Sri Lanka for a long duration, and the decision to introduce them to challenging situations should be carefully considered. Tharanga expressed confidence in Dickwella's experience being valuable heading into the T20 World Cup.

As discussions continue within the selection committee, Sri Lanka's emphasis on experience over youth in their squad for the T20 World Cup reflects a strategic approach aimed at balancing talent development with the immediate needs of the team.