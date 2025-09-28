Sri Lanka women’s cricket team arrives in Guwahati ahead of World Cup opener against India

The Sri Lanka women’s cricket team arrived in Guwahati on a special flight from Colombo today, September 28 ahead of ICC Women’s World Cup clash against India. The team will be accommodated at the Radisson Blu Hotel as they prepare for the match scheduled at Barsapara Stadium on September 30.





Later this evening, the Indian women’s team is expected to land in Guwahati at 7:30 pm, followed by the Afghanistan women’s team at 10:45 pm.





The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, hosted by India for the fourth time, will feature 31 matches over 34 days in a round-robin format. The semi-finals are set for October 29 and 30, with the grand final scheduled for November 2. India last hosted the prestigious event in 2013, having previously staged it in 1978 and 1997. This edition will be Sri Lanka’s maiden appearance in the tournament hosted by India.



Eight teams are competing in the tournament. India qualifies as the host nation, joined by top-ranked teams Australia, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, and South Africa. Bangladesh and Pakistan secured the remaining two slots through the World Cup Qualifier in Lahore, where Ireland, West Indies, Thailand, and Scotland also competed but fell short.