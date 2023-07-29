The much-awaited finals of the State Level Subroto Mukherjee Cup 2023, a prestigious inter-school football tournament, took place today at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), STC, NEHU Mawlai.

The day commenced with the girls' U-17 years category final match. Following the girls' final, the boys' U-14 years category took the field at 11:00 am. The young talents exhibited remarkable techniques and strategies that belied their age. The crowning event of the day was the boys' U-17 years category final, held at 2:00 pm, which marked the end of the tournament.

The Winners of the tournament were as follows:

U-17 Girls: Saiden Sec. School (Ri-Bhoi)

U-17 Boys: Assam Rifle Public School (East Khasi Hills)

U-14 Boys:H.K. Sing Sec. School (West Jaintia Hills)

Gracing the ceremony of the final match was the esteemed presence of the Honorable Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs, Shri. Shakliar Warjri andSmti. Isawanda Laloo, IAS, Director of Sports and Youth Affairs

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Shri. Shakliar Warjri emphasized the importance of promoting sports at the grassroots level and reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing better facilities and opportunities to aspiring athletes. He praised the participants for their extraordinary performances and urged them to continue working hard to achieve their dreams.

Addressing the audience, Smti. Isawanda Laloo, IAS, Director of Sports and Youth Affairs, noted the continued rise of sports in the State. The Chief Minister’s Inter-District Athletics Meet witnessed over 10,000 athletes participating across the State from block and District level. She went on to highlight the potential that such tournaments coupled with talent identification and nurturing can have on the sports ecosystem in Meghalaya. With such avenues of development, the ambition of the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs is clear and echoes the Chief Minister’s vision of having Meghalaya Olympians by 2032.

The State Level Subroto Mukherjee Cup 2023 finals concluded on a high note, leaving behind memories of grit, determination, and camaraderie. As the champions and participants return to their respective schools, the hope is that they will continue to pursue their passion for football, aspiring to achieve greater heights in the world of sports.

The tournament is titled in honour of Air Marshal Subroto Mukherjee, the first Indian Chief of Air Staff, and has been an annual event since its inception in 1960. This distinctive competition gathers champion school teams from various states, rendering it one of the most remarkable football tournaments at the school level. The 62nd National Subroto Cup will be in New Delhi and Bengaluru from September to October 2023.

