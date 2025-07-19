Sticky wickets and stiff politics: Asia Cup 2025 on the brink as BCCI bats out of Dhaka

Tensions rise as the Asia Cup 2025 faces cancellation as the BCCI and other cricket boards are set to boycott the ACC’s meeting over political and diplomatic concerns.

According to a top source who told India Today, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formally notified both the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, of its decision to abstain from the upcoming meeting, if it is held in Dhaka. This move comes against the backdrop of increasingly strained political relations between India and Bangladesh, prompting BCCI's firm stance regarding the meeting's location.

Adding weight to the boycott, cricket boards from Sri Lanka, Oman, and Afghanistan have reportedly aligned with India, expressing similar concerns about convening in Dhaka. Their unified reservations underscore growing regional unease and have intensified calls for a venue change. Despite the strong opposition from key member nations, ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi remains resolute in his intention to proceed with Dhaka as the chosen venue for the meeting.

According to the ACC's rules, any decisions made at the Dhaka meeting without the involvement of key member boards may not be considered valid.

Will fans get to see another India-Pakistan showdown?

The last time India and Pakistan faced each other on the cricket field was during the Champions Trophy 2025, held at a neutral venue due to ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two nations. India went on to play the final against New Zealand, which was also moved out of Pakistan for similar reasons. Now, with the Asia Cup 2025 hanging in the balance, fans are once again left wondering whether they’ll get to witness one of cricket’s most anticipated rivalries anytime soon.