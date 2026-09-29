‘Strong camaraderie’: Rohit Sharma opens up on Virat Kohli bond ahead of Guwahati ODI

Former India captain Rohit Sharma has opened up on his long-standing relationship with Virat Kohli, saying the two have shared a close bond since the early years of their international careers and continue to exchange inputs to improve their game.

Speaking ahead of India's second ODI against the West Indies in Guwahati, Rohit recalled how his camaraderie with Kohli developed during India's tour of Australia and has remained strong over the years.

The two made their international debuts within a year of each other, with Rohit making his debut in 2007 and Kohli following in 2008. According to Rohit, their shared journey at the highest level has helped build a mutual understanding of the demands of international cricket.

"Both of us, we've almost started playing at the same time. I made my debut in 2007; he made his debut in 2008. And since then, we've been trying to give our best for the team," Rohit said.

He added that the pair share a strong camaraderie and understand what it takes to maintain high standards in international cricket.

Rohit also dismissed the idea that Kohli's approach has changed significantly with their roles evolving over the years. He said the former India captain continues to be driven by the same desire to prepare well, score runs and win matches for the team.

"When he was captain, pretty much the same. When I was captain, pretty much the same. And I don't see any reason why anything needs to change," Rohit said.

The former captain also spoke about the mutual appreciation between the two and their regular cricketing conversations. He said they often discuss aspects of their batting and offer each other suggestions when they notice something that could be improved.

"At the same time, there has been a lot of discussion about how both of us as individuals can improve our own game. So, sometimes if something is happening with my batting, he comes and mentions it, sometimes I mention it," Rohit said.

While their conversations were once a regular part of life on tour, Rohit said the two now meet less frequently as they spend more time at home.

"Until a year ago, every 5-7 days we were on tour, so we didn't get much time at home. Now both of us are spending more time at home, which is always nice," he said.

Kohli, meanwhile, enters the second ODI in Guwahati after a record-breaking performance in the series opener. Chasing 296, he smashed an unbeaten 139 off 88 balls, hitting 10 fours and nine sixes as India secured a convincing victory over the West Indies.

The innings took Kohli past 15,000 ODI runs and brought up his 86th international century. His nine sixes were also his most in a single ODI innings.

The second ODI will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, September 30.