Sudeva Delhi FC hosted football trials in Mizoram and Assam this month, attracting over 1,800 aspiring players eager to showcase their talent. The trials were held on January 17 in Aizawl, Mizoram, and January 19 in Kokrajhar, Assam, as part of the club’s efforts to scout grassroots talent and offer them a chance to train at its residential football academy in Delhi.

Anuj Gupta, President of Sudeva Delhi FC, attended both events, highlighting the club’s dedication to identifying and nurturing football talent across India. Speaking about the trials, Gupta said, “The talent and passion displayed at these trials were extraordinary," Gupta said.”

The academy, based in Delhi, provides elite coaching, top-tier facilities, and pathways to professional opportunities. Several former trainees have progressed to play in the Indian Super League (ISL), I-League, and even represented the national team.

The trials also reinforced the growing prominence of Northeast India as a football hub. With its deep talent pool and football culture, the region continues to be a key focus area for clubs looking to tap into raw potential.

Sudeva’s recent partnership with German Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart adds further opportunities for young players. Signed in November at Stuttgart’s MHP Arena, the collaboration aims to strengthen ties between Indian and German football, offering exchange programs and advanced training pathways.

These trials and partnerships underline Sudeva Delhi FC’s vision of fostering the next generation of football stars, creating opportunities for young talent to shine on both national and international stages.