Indian para shuttler Suhas Yathiraj has ascended to the top of the BWF Para Badminton World Rankings, becoming the world number one in the SL-4 category. The 40-year-old Arjuna awardee displaced French legend Lucas Mazur, who had long held the position.

Suhas Yathiraj, who secured a silver medal in the SL-4 category at the Tokyo Paralympics after a hard-fought final against Mazur, now boasts 60,527 points in the latest rankings, surpassing Mazur’s 58,953 points.

“Finally, World Number 1. Happy to share that, in the latest Badminton World Federation Para Badminton rankings announced today for Men’s Singles category, I have got world number 1 ranking. First time in life, replacing previously long-standing world number 1 Lucas Mazur of France. Thanks a lot for your blessings and wishes,” Suhas expressed on his social media account, 'X'.

An IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, Suhas has deftly balanced his administrative duties with his sporting career. Earlier this year, he clinched the World Championship title by defeating Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan, further solidifying his position as a top contender in para badminton.

The SL-4 category in para badminton is designed for players with moderate impairments affecting movement on one side of the body, in both legs, or the partial absence of a limb. Competitors in this category play standing on a full-width court and possess a full range of shots and good court mobility.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also serves as the President of the Badminton Association of India (BAI), congratulated Suhas on his significant achievement. “Congratulations @suhas_ly on achieving Rank 1 in Men's Singles of SL4 Para Badminton. We have witnessed your passion for the sport and how deftly you have managed administrative functions and badminton together. Good luck for your future endeavors, we are proud of you,” Sarma posted on 'X'.