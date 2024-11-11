Olympian and former chief coach of the Indian Shooting Team, Suma Shirur, was awarded Coach of the Year (Female) by the Indian Sports Honours 2024 on Monday, November 11.

Recognised for her pivotal role in leading Indian shooters to success at the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, Shirur’s impact on the sport also extends to her efforts to promote gender parity in Indian athletics.

Under her mentorship, India secured three Olympic shooting medals, highlighting a resurgence in the sport on the global stage.

Shirur's guidance helped Avani Lekhara achieve her second Paralympics Gold in the Women’s 10m event, marking a key moment in Shirur’s coaching career. Accepting the award, Shirur expressed gratitude for her team, emphasizing that her success is a shared accomplishment among her athletes and colleagues.

"This award belongs to every athlete and team member who worked alongside me. Our journey was driven by dedication, aiming to elevate Indian shooting to new heights," she said in her acceptance speech.

The Indian Sports Honours, which celebrate top performances across 14 categories, was guided by a jury chaired by Abhinav Bindra, India's first individual Olympic gold medalist, along with other sports figures like PT Usha, Vijender Singh, Yogeshwar Dutt, and Sardar Singh.

Beyond coaching, Shirur advocates for gender equality in sports and grassroots development through her Lakshya Shooting Club, where she has trained over 200 national-level shooters. Her contributions continue to inspire future generations in Indian sports.