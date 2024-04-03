Indian tennis sensation Sumit Nagal commenced his journey at the Marrakesh Open with a captivating victory over Corentin Moutet of France in the ATP 250 event held in Morocco on Tuesday. Nagal, currently occupying the 95th spot in the rankings, overcame a formidable challenge posed by Moutet, ultimately clinching the match with a scoreline of 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the opening round of the Grand Prix Hassan II tournament.

Notably, Nagal had faced Moutet in a Challenger final in Helsinki last year, where the Frenchman emerged victorious. However, Nagal’s determination and strategic prowess propelled him to reverse the outcome this time around, marking a significant milestone in his professional journey.

The victory sets the stage for Nagal's upcoming encounter against fourth-seeded Italian player Lorenzo Sonego in the next round, a familiar opponent from their recent clash at the Dubai Championships earlier this year. With both players eager to assert their dominance on the court, fans anticipate a thrilling match-up between Nagal and Sonego as they vie for a coveted spot in the tournament.

Following his triumphant performance, Nagal took to Twitter to express his excitement, stating, “Stoked to begin my clay season with a hard-fought win in Marrakech. Looking forward to the next match already. Let’s goooo!”