Sunil Chhetri, the captain of India and one of the greatest players to ever play in national colours, completed his collection of Indian football trophies by winning the Durand Cup on September 18, 2022, in Kolkata.

It may have been a long wait of 20 years, but Chhetri, the captain of Bengaluru FC declared on Instagram that it was worth achieving it while wearing the Bangalore jersey.

"Two decades is a bit of a wait, but if it meant doing it in the blue of Bengaluru, then it was worth every season of trying. Durand Cup Champions - would have been a shame if an Army kid playing football professionally never had the chance to say this. Come on, BFC!" the legendary footballer wrote.

Chhetri is the most successful player in the history of Indian football, having represented India in 129 games.

With 84 goals scored for his nation, he currently ranks third among active football players and holds one of the highest goal-scoring records in the world.

The India captain is only behind the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi who have 117 and 86 goals respectively.

The player is a four-time I-League winner, once with Dempo, Churchill Brothers, and twice with his current club Bengaluru FC. The player has also won the Indian Super League, and Super Cup once in his career.

Chhetri, who is 38 and nearing the conclusion of his career, hasn't yet indicated that he wants to stop working. In response to an inquiry about it prior to the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers held in Kolkata earlier in the year, Chhetri stated that he has become accustomed to dealing with it since the age of 34.