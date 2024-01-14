In a thrilling encounter at the AFC Asian Cup opener, Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri has called on his team to shift focus to the upcoming match against Uzbekistan following a gritty performance against heavyweights Australia. Despite a commendable first-half effort that saw the Blue Tigers hold their ground against the World Cup 2022 pre-quarterfinalists, Australia eventually secured a 2-0 victory with goals from Craig Irwine and Jordan Bos.

Chhetri, who emphasized the challenges of facing such formidable opponents, stated, "There are pros and cons to this game. It's not easy to play the best team in Asia." The skipper, with 93 international goals to his name, highlighted the unfamiliarity of playing against such high-caliber teams and expressed optimism about learning from the experience.

Looking ahead to the crucial match against Uzbekistan on January 18, Chhetri acknowledged the mixed emotions and stressed the importance of analyzing their performance to improve. "Uzbekistan are not Australia, but they're a good side nonetheless. So it will be a big challenge in that game too," he added.

With two more group-stage matches to go, including one against Syria, India still has a chance to qualify for the last-16. Despite the setback against Australia, Chhetri believes that watching game videos will boost the team's confidence and help them address areas for improvement.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who had a strong first half and a challenging second, shared his perspective on the game. Coach Igor Stimac expressed pride in the team's performance, emphasizing their honesty, hard work, and commitment. Stimac acknowledged the frustration of facing top-tier teams but commended the overall result against a team of Australia's caliber.