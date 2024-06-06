India will face Kuwait at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata on June 6, Thursday, marking the end of Sunil Chhetri's nearly 19-year international football career.

The 39-year-old will lead the team one last time. Chhetri announced his retirement on May 16, and fans are eager to see him play in Indian colours for the final time. The match is crucial for World Cup qualification.

India and Kuwait are tied with 4 points each, and India must win to keep their hopes alive, with a tough game against Qatar ahead. India has not lost at Salt Lake Stadium since 2006. Chhetri emphasized that the focus is on winning the match, not his retirement.

"It's not about me and my last match. We really want to win this game. This is not going to be easy, but we are ready. We will have tremendous support," Chhetri said.



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"If we win tomorrow we almost qualify. Five top games home and away, I am going to wear nice suits and watch the match wherever the team travels.

India vs Kuwait: Head-to-Head

India currently leads Kuwait 3-2 in head-to-head statistics from six matches, with one match ending in a draw. Kuwait's last victory over India was in 2010. Last year, the two teams met three times, including a draw in the SAFF Championship group stage.

In the final of the tournament, India emerged victorious on penalties. In the most recent encounter, Manvir Singh was the standout performer as India defeated Kuwait away from home. Both teams are currently struggling for form and will be aiming for a win in their next match.