In a dramatic turn of events, Yashasvi Jaiswal's exceptional performance in India's triumphant 4-1 series victory against England has been attributed to an unexpected encounter in a hotel elevator with cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar. Jaiswal's awe-inspiring display, amassing over 700 runs, including two monumental double centuries, has not only propelled India to victory but also etched his name in cricketing history.

The 22-year-old batting sensation, who made his Test debut last August with a century, joined the ranks of cricketing greats by becoming only the second Indian to achieve the remarkable feat of scoring over 700 runs in a single Test series, following in the footsteps of the illustrious Sunil Gavaskar.

However, it was revealed that Jaiswal's remarkable journey almost took a different trajectory were it not for a timely intervention from Gavaskar during India's tour of South Africa. The cricketing maestro, known for his meticulous approach, reprimanded Jaiswal in the confines of a hotel elevator, urging him to capitalize on his starts and not squander his wicket needlessly. Little did they know, this candid exchange would serve as the catalyst for Jaiswal's stellar performance in the series against England.

Reflecting on the pivotal moment, Gavaskar shared his satisfaction at witnessing Jaiswal's meteoric rise and credited the young batsman for heeding his advice. Jaiswal's outstanding contributions in the series, including two double centuries and three half-centuries, propelled him to the forefront of international cricket, earning him accolades and recognition from the cricketing fraternity.

