Super Cup showdown ends all square as Inter Kashi hold NorthEast United FC

In a gripping Group B encounter of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26, NorthEast United FC and Inter Kashi played out a high-octane 2-2 draw at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday, October 26. The result keeps both teams in contention in a tightly contested group that also features FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

Played under relentless rain, the clash was a showcase of attacking flair, tactical duels, and unyielding spirit from both sides. Inter Kashi, the reigning I-League champions, stunned early when Harmanpreet Singh found the net in the fifth minute, slotting home from close range past Gurmeet Singh to hand the visitors a shock lead.

The Highlanders were quick to regroup, and in the 18th minute, Alaeddine Ajaraie restored parity with a composed finish after a clever assist from Tondonba. Riding on that momentum, NorthEast United began dominating possession and pressing deeper into Kashi’s half. Their persistence paid off in the 40th minute when skipper Zabaco Tome powered home a header off an Andy corner to make it 2-1 heading into the break.

However, Inter Kashi were far from done. In the second half, they displayed grit and resilience, eventually equalising through Karthik Panicker, who produced a moment of brilliance in the 74th minute with a precise left-footed strike to level the score at 2-2.

The closing stages saw both sides pushing relentlessly for the winner. Despite eight minutes of added time and several close calls, neither could break the deadlock.

The pulsating draw leaves Group B wide open, setting up an intense battle for qualification into the knockout rounds. While NorthEast United will aim to tighten their defense and convert dominance into points in their upcoming fixtures, Inter Kashi will take pride in their comeback, proving once again why they are among the most spirited sides in Indian football.