Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan has stated that the franchise will await MS Dhoni’s decision regarding his future, emphasizing that they have always respected the former captain's choices. This comes after the Super Kings' heartbreaking loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their final league game of the IPL 2024 season, which left Dhoni visibly dejected.

Viswanathan, in an exclusive interview, highlighted the franchise's stance of non-interference in Dhoni’s decisions. “(What is his future). I do not know. It's a question which only MS can answer. See, the question for us is, we've always respected the decisions taken by MS. We have left it to him. And as all of you know, he has always taken his decisions and announced them at the appropriate time,” he stated.

The 42-year-old Dhoni, who has led CSK to five IPL titles, has not shared any updates about his plans, despite rampant speculation about his retirement. Following the 2023 season, Dhoni had promised fans that he would return for at least another year as a gesture of gratitude for their unwavering support.

Viswanathan reiterated the collective hope that Dhoni would continue to play in the 2025 season. “We do expect that we will get a decision as and when he decides. But we are very, very hopeful that he will be available for CSK next year. That is the view and the expectations of fans and me. That's the case,” he added.