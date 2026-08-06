'Super proud' of Asmita Dey: Kiren Rijiju celebrates India's first Commonwealth Games judo gold

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on August 6 congratulated judoka Asmita Dey for becoming the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal in judo, calling her achievement a testament to years of dedication and an inspiration for young athletes.

Sharing a post on X after meeting Dey, Rijiju said he was "super proud" of the judoka, who hails from Tripura and serves in the Uttar Pradesh government.

"Her remarkable feat reflects years of dedication, perseverance and hard work and will inspire countless young judokas across the country," he said.

The Union Minister also congratulated Dey's coach, Yashpal Solanki, for his contribution to the landmark achievement, acknowledging his guidance in her journey to the top of the podium.

Dey created history by winning the women's 48kg title at the Commonwealth Games after defeating Canada's Heidi Quach in a closely fought final that was decided in Golden Score. The victory marked India's first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medal in judo.

Earlier this week, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha felicitated Dey at Tripura Bhawan in New Delhi, describing her triumph as a landmark moment for both the state and the country.

Saha praised her discipline, perseverance and commitment, saying her rise from Tripura to the top of the international podium would motivate aspiring athletes across India.

He also reiterated the state government's commitment to strengthening the sporting ecosystem and supporting talented athletes to compete successfully at national and international levels.

India finished the judo competition with four medals after Harsh Singh secured gold, Yamini Mourya claimed silver and Unnati Sharma won bronze.