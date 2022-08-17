Just a day after FIFA banned the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) and stripped India from hosting the U-17 Football World Cup, there still might be hope around the corner to save the face of Indian football.

In an urgent case hearing at the Supreme Court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court that there had been two talks with FIFA on the subject and there was a chance that the ban on hosting the prestigious U-17 World Cup would be lifted.

After hearing the arguments, a panel of three judges—Justices DY Chandrachud, AS Bopanna, and JB Pardiwala—adjourned the hearing and instructed the central government to take proactive measures to guarantee that India keeps the right to host the Under-17 Women's World Cup and that the suspension of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is lifted.

Praful Patel and a few other AIFF members are reportedly in negotiations with FIFA officials to ease tensions between the two organizations, according to senior attorney Rahul Mehra. The judges voiced their worry over India losing the opportunity to host the prestigious competition.

Earlier, FIFA on Monday suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) immediately as a result of "undue influence from third parties."

The Under-17 Women's World Cup, which was set to be held in India from October 11–30, would also not be able to take place as planned due to the suspension.

The suspension of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect has prompted a response from former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia.

Speaking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE, Bhaichung described the suspension as unfortunate and a tough decision made by FIFA. However, he stated that this is a chance for Indian Football to get the system right and work toward improving it.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday stated that it is unfortunate and FIFA should review and reconsider its decision.

“Internally and externally we don't know but it is very unfortunate and the FIFA should review and reconsider their decision”, Chief Minister of Manipur N. Biren Singh stated during his visit to the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex.

This is the first time that the AIFF has been banned by FIFA in its 85-year-old sporting history.