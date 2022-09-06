Former Chennai Super Kings icon, Suresh Raina on Wednesday announced his retirement from all formats of the game. The announcement was confirmed by the cricketer via a social media post.

Taking to his Twitter account, Raina thanked the BCCI, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, Chennai Super Kings, BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla, and the fans for their support throughout his cricketing journey.

"It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities," Raina tweeted.

It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities 🇮🇳 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 6, 2022

The decision will allow Raina to participate in international T20 leagues as well as tournaments like the Road Safety Series, for which he has already been confirmed.

As per the report quoted by Dainik Jagran, Raina said, "I want to continue playing cricket for two or three years." "There are some exciting youngsters who are coming through the ranks of Uttar Pradesh cricket. I have already got my No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA). I have informed BCCI secretary Jay Shah and vice-president Rajiv Shukla about my decision.

"I will play in the Road Safety Series. "T20 franchises from South Africa, Sri Lanka, and UAE have contacted me, but I am yet to take any decision," he added.

Raina's last IPL match was in October 2021, and he hasn't played any first-class or list A cricket since 2018. Between 2008 and 2021, Raina played for the Chennai Super Kings for 11 seasons, during which time he was a crucial member of the team. He continues to be their leading scorer with 4687 runs from 176 matches and has won four titles with CSK in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. Before the 2022 player auction, in which none of the 10 franchises bought him, he was released by Chennai Super Kings.