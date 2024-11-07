Ahead of India's opening T20I match against South Africa, captain Suryakumar Yadav came to the defense of Rohit Sharma, citing his leadership style as a major source of inspiration for his own approach. Speaking at a press conference in Durban, Yadav revealed how much he has learned from Sharma, his Mumbai Indians teammate, especially about staying calm during both good and bad times in the game.

Addressing the recent criticism of Rohit Sharma following India's shocking 0-3 Test series loss to New Zealand, Yadav emphasized that in sports, victories and defeats are part of the journey. "In sports, wins and losses keep happening. Everybody works hard to win, but sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t. I’ve learned this from Rohit – being balanced in life is crucial," said Yadav. "I’ve never seen his character change, regardless of the circumstances. I've witnessed his growth as a player and as a leader."

Yadav also explained the difference between a leader and a captain, stating, "A captain always wants to win, but a leader defines the style in which the team plays." His admiration for Rohit’s consistency in handling pressure and managing the team is clear. Yadav credited Sharma with teaching him how to remain composed in high-stress situations and how to treat his teammates with respect and empathy.

Yadav, who will lead India in the upcoming four-match T20I series against South Africa, has drawn parallels between his captaincy and that of Rohit’s. "My leadership style is not as aggressive as my batting. It's influenced heavily by Rohit bhai's calm demeanor. I try to maintain his balance and add my own flavor," he said.

Drawing from his experiences playing alongside Sharma in franchise cricket, Yadav explained how he has tried to emulate the way Sharma engages with his players. "I observe him closely – his body language, how he handles pressure, how he speaks to bowlers, and how he treats others," he shared. "When I’m not on the field, I spend time with the players, whether it’s eating together, traveling, or just having conversations. These small things reflect on the field."

The India squad for the South Africa series includes several fresh faces, with seven players from the T20 World Cup-winning squad. The likes of Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested ahead of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Despite this, Yadav remains confident about the team's strength, having led a similar squad during the recent Bangladesh series.

When discussing his leadership further, Yadav stressed the importance of player comfort and freedom. "As a leader, you need to create a space where players feel comfortable. Giving them the freedom to express themselves is vital," he said. "Off the field, I make an effort to understand their strengths and what they need to succeed under pressure. That’s how I approach leadership."

Yadav acknowledged that the T20 format requires constant adaptation and learning, emphasizing the speed at which matches progress. "The game is so fast. You blink, and it’s over. Freedom and clarity of thought are key for success in this format," he noted.

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