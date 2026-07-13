Suryakumar Yadav’s India comeback door still open, says BCCI source

Suryakumar Yadav could still return to the Indian T20I setup if he consistently performs in domestic cricket, a BCCI source has said, despite the batter being dropped from the squad and removed as captain ahead of India’s tours of Ireland and England.

Suryakumar, who led India to the 2026 T20 World Cup title, was replaced as T20I captain by Shreyas Iyer after a prolonged lean patch with the bat. The BCCI, however, has not closed the door on a comeback and believes consistent domestic performances could bring him back into contention.

“Doors for Suryakumar Yadav are still open. He is not currently in the scheme of things, but he remains eligible to come back if he scores runs in domestic cricket consistently,” a BCCI source said.

The possibility of Suryakumar’s return comes at a time when India’s T20I form has taken a hit after a disappointing run under new captain Shreyas Iyer. India lost their T20I series against Ireland 2-0 before suffering a 4-0 defeat against England in the five-match series.

The defeats have raised questions over India’s batting consistency and team combination after their T20 World Cup triumph. The team struggled to find momentum in the series against England, including a heavy defeat in the fifth T20I at Southampton.

With the ODI series against England next, India will now look to regroup, with senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma set to return to the squad.