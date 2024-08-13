The Paralympics Committee of India (PCI) has named Svayam as the official accessibility partner for the Paris Paralympics 2024, set to take place from August 28 to September 8. With over 4,000 athletes competing in 22 sports, the event promises intense competition on the global stage.

Svayam, continuing its long-term collaboration with PCI, will focus on making transportation accessible for the Indian Para Contingent.

The partnership includes comprehensive access audits of hotels and buildings in New Delhi, ensuring the para-athletes' stay is barrier-free. Svayam has also donated a fully modified accessible vehicle to enhance mobility for the players.

Sminu Jindal, Founder-Chairperson of Svayam, emphasised the importance of this role, stating the commitment to maintaining the dignity and independence of para-athletes.