Assam's lad Riyan Parag with his splendid performance helped Assam to thrash Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 match on October 22 played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gujarat's Rajkot.

Parag played match-winning innings and off 41 balls, he scored 75 runs and eventually guided his teams towards a five-wicket victory over Ranji champions Madhya Pradesh.

Apart from Parag, players like Nipan Deka scored 46 off 26 balls while Rahul Hazarika struck 39 of 31 balls.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh won the toss and opted to bat. However, soon, their decision to bat started to haunt them as they got to a poor start.

Their opener Chanchal Rathore was sent back to the pavilion on the very first ball. However, the team managed to recover from the early shock as Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar and Ashwin Das played quality cricket on the crease.

For Madhya Pradesh, Sharma scored 56 runs off 45 balls, Patidar scored 52 off 32 and Das knocked 68 off 30 powering Madhya Pradesh to a respectable total of 192 in their 20 overs.

Meanwhile, for Assam, bowlers like Rajakuddin Ahmed and Roshan Alam grabbed a wicket each, while Mukhtar Hussain quench his wickets thirst with two wickets.