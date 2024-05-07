Sri Lanka on May 7 announced Amul as their sponsor for the T20 World Cup 2024, which is all set to commence on June 2 in the USA and the West Indies.

Amul, one of India's iconic dairy brands with a global footprint will sponsor Sri Lanka, the former champions of the T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka will become the third team after South Africa and USA to gain sponsorship by Amul.

In a statement, Sri Lanka said, "Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to announce the appointment of Amul, a leading Indian milk producer with international presence, as the 'Official Sponsor' of the Sri Lanka Men's Team for the duration of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.”

As Amul continues to expand its global footprint in the sporting arena, the famous dairy brand has a history of sponsoring cricket teams during ICC tournaments. They have also collaborated with the New Zealand and the Netherlands national sides for the 2017 Champions Trophy and 2011 Cricket World Cup, respectively

Along with Amul, Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), known for its Nandini brand of dairy products will sponsor Ireland and Scotland teams in the T20 World Cup tournament.

The T20 World Cup will be played across 3 venues in the USA - New York, Dallas, and Florida. USA will play the opener against Canada on June 2 in Dallas. Sri Lanka will open their campaign against South Africa on June 3 in New York.