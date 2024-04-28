As the excitement builds and anticipation mounts for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in June, cricket enthusiasts await the final announcement of the squad.

According to reports, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is most likely to attend a meeting with BCCI officials and chief selector Ajit Agarkar on April 28. Reports also suggest that the final squad will likely be announced on May 1.

Amid rumors suggesting the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the T20 format, ongoing discussions have taken place among Sharma, the BCCI, Agarkar, and head coach Rahul Dravid regarding certain cricketers.

While reputed names from the cricket fraternity - Virender Sehwag, Sanjay Manjrekar, Zaheer Khan, Jhulan Goswami, Wasim Jaffer, and K Srikanth - have named their squads, significant debate has arisen regarding Manjrekar’s squad, in which he left out Kohli and Hardik Pandya. Interestingly, Sehwag’s squad also missed Pandya’s presence.

Meanwhile, Mayank Yadav has crafted his strong presence amongst desired names amongst others such as Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah. KL Rahul’s addition is also highly speculated, however, he may face tough competition from Sanju Samson.

Reports also suggest that many have been questioning the BCCI’s decision to appoint Rohit Sharma as the team captain, especially with Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Yashaswi Jaiswal emerging as strong contenders for the role.

This year, the tournament will take place in West Indies and USA immediately after the IPL. It will be fascinating to witness the final squad selection for the T20 World Cup 2024, as anticipation among fans and pundits alike reaches its peak.