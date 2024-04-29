India’s much-awaited T20 World Cup squad will be announced on April 30, following a selection meeting in Ahmedabad.

While the deadline for the squad is May 1, the BCCI is most likely to make its final call after the meeting. However, Rohit Sharma will have to give the meeting a miss as he will be in Mumbai for Mumbai Indians’ game against Lucknow.

According to reports, the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had met Ajit Agarkar after the match between Delhi Captains vs Mumbai Indians. It was reported that Agarkar had made the trip seeking a conversation with Rohit and further clarity before he sits with his colleagues to pick the final team. There are quite a few spots in the side that would be up for discussion.

Meanwhile, the spot for the wicketkeeper is amongst the biggest topics of discussion with Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Sanju Samson in the mix. All three men have performed well in the ongoing tournament and have made more than 350-plus runs in the campaign.

Reports also suggest that KL Rahul was ahead of Sanju Samson when it comes to getting the second wicketkeeper's spot in the side.

On the other hand, five bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav have sealed their places, however, only Bumrah and Kuldeep have been in great form with the likes of Arshdeep, Siraj and Jadeja looking for consistency in the IPL 2024 campaign.

Speculations are that there could also be a three-way tussle between Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and DC all-rounder Axar Patel for the extra bowler spot in the side.