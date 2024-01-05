The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the Men's T20 World Cup 2024 and the inaugural champions India have been drawn into Group A with Pakistan, Ireland, the USA, and Canada.

India, who will play all their group matches in the USA, will kick off their campaign against Ireland on June 5th in New York. However, it is the high-stakes encounter between India and Pakistan that is garnering immense attention. Scheduled for June 9th, high-octane India vs Pakistan match is expected to be a riveting second group stage encounter for both teams, taking place at a temporary stadium constructed specifically for this purpose in New York.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is introducing a new format, featuring 20 teams for the first time. These teams will be divided into four groups of five, with the top two from each group progressing to the Super Eight stage. This stage will then see the remaining teams split into two groups of four. The top two teams from these groups will advance to the semi-finals, culminating in the showdown on June 30th.

India's group stage matches will be played across different venues in the USA, including clashes with the USA on June 12th in New York and Canada on June 15th in Florida. Following the group stages, the Super 8 matches will shift to venues in the West Indies.

India's group schedule at T20 World Cup 2024:

India vs Ireland - June 5 in New York

India vs Pakistan - June 9 in New York

India vs USA - June 12 in New York

India vs Canada - June 15 in Florida

The qualified teams joining India in the fray include hosts West Indies and the United States, alongside top eight finishers Australia, England, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. With the ICC debuting a new format for the tournament, the competition is fiercer than ever, with teams divided into five groups of four, and the top two from each group qualifying for the Super 8s.