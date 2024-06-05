India achieved an eight-wicket victory over Ireland in their opening match of the 2024 T20 World Cup, on June 5.

Captain Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant led India to triumph after Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah bowled Ireland out for 96 in New York.

It was a tensed start for India amidst tough batting conditions as they chased a modest target with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli pushing at deliveries outside the off-stump.

Kohli, meanwhile failed in his first match of the T20 World Cup as he was the first one to fall in the Indian innings, when the team was 22/0 in 2.3 overs. After facing 5 balls, Kohli was able to score only one run.

Further, Rishabh Pant joined forces with captain Rohit with India's score reading 22 for 1 after Kohli’s exit. Both Rohit and Pant then shared a 54-run stand with the Indian captain playing the aggressor. Rohit went on to hit his 38th T20I fifty, and completed 4,000 T20I runs and 600 sixes before retiring hurt, however, he showcased his resilience, scoring a crucial 52 off 37 balls.

Earlier during the match, the Indian fast bowlers dismissed Ireland for a mere 96 runs. Arshdeep Singh (2/35 in 4 overs), Mohammed Siraj (1/13 in 3 overs), Jasprit Bumrah (2/6 in 3 overs), and Hardik Pandya (3/27 in 4 overs) showcased a tough competition to the Ireland cricketers.

Winning the toss, Rohit Sharma had chosen to bowl first.