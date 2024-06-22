India and Bangladesh will come face to face in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match on June 22, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, in Antigua.



Having remained unbeaten in the tournament so far, the Men in Blue are seeking to defeat The Tigers.

It has been clearly established that the pitches in New York were bowler-friendly, and the Indian bowlers performed well, especially after the dominant win over Afghanistan in their first Super 8 match on June 20.

India dismantled Rashid Khan's team by 47 runs after setting a target of 182 in Bridgetown, Barbados. India bowled Afghanistan out for 134 in a terrific show, led by Jasprit Bumrah.

India will start the battle of neighbours as overwhelming favourites against a Bangladesh side that looked out-of-sorts against Australia in their first Super 8 match in Group 1.

Both India and Bangladesh teams are in for a tough fight with Bangladesh lacking the zeal from its openers Tanzid Hassan and Litton Das. Hopes are set on to Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy and Mahmudullah.

India, on the other hand, has laid expectations on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. It may be mentioned that the duo has not been giving their best with Kohli’s performance suffering a blow. Kohli, in the match against Afghanistan hit a run-a-ball 24 in his first innings.

On the bowling front, Bangladesh has the quality with Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Sakib and Taskin Ahmed performing in the domain. Rishad Hossain, their leg-spinner, has been extremely impressive, but Shakib Al Hasan needs to better his game.

However, India's bowling attack is arguably the best in the tournament and have the edge over the Bangladesh team.