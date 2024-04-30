The Senior Selection Committee announced India’s much-anticipated 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, on April 30.

The Board of Control for Cricket’s (BCCI) squad of 15 includes Rohit Sharma as the captain, Hardik Pandya as vice captain, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket keeper), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohd. Siraj.

While the BCCI has excluded Shubman Gill from its main squad, the batter has been included in the reserves team. Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan have been included as part of the reserves team.

The T20 World Cup will be hosted in the West Indies and USA.

India is all set to begin their World Cup battle on June 5, 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York where they will face Ireland. Next, India will face USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively.

The BCCI’s press release also informed that Rohit Sharma, and Chairman of Selection Committee, Ajit Agarkar will address a press conference on May 2 at 4 pm at BCCI HQ in Mumbai.