India won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in the highly anticipated final of the T20 World Cup at Kensington Oval. The match, starting at 8 p.m. local time, pits two unbeaten teams against each other, promising an electrifying contest.

Led by Rohit Sharma, India seeks to reclaim the T20 World Cup trophy they last won in 2007. This marks their first final appearance since 2014. South Africa, captained by Aiden Markram, will be competing in their maiden T20 World Cup final, aiming to secure their first ICC trophy.

Both teams have shown exceptional form throughout the tournament. The Indian squad features star players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah, while the South African side boasts key figures such as Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, and David Miller.

Weather conditions, however, could influence the outcome. Rain and thunderstorms began in Bridgetown early Friday, with intermittent showers expected. The weather forecast indicates a 33% to 56% chance of rain between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., potentially affecting play.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock (w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton.