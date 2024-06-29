In the T20 World Cup Final, India set a challenging target of 177 runs for South Africa after opting to bat first.

Virat Kohli's stellar performance, scoring 76 runs, was instrumental in anchoring India's innings. His crucial partnership with Axar Patel helped the Men in Blue post a competitive total. Kohli's consistency and Patel's support steadied the Indian side, which faced a formidable South African bowling attack.

The match, held at the Kensington Oval, saw India leveraging their batting strength to put pressure on South Africa. The Indian team, aiming to clinch the World Cup title, showcased resilience and strategic play throughout their innings.

With South Africa now chasing 177, the final promises to be a thrilling contest, with both teams vying for cricketing glory. Fans and cricket enthusiasts eagerly await to see if South Africa can surpass India's total and secure victory or if India's bowlers can defend the score to win the championship.